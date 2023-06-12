LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Logan City Fire crews responded to two single-vehicle accidents in Logan Canyon on Sunday, June 11.

Officials say the first accident was a rollover crash involving a blue sedan.

The second crash reportedly involved a motorcycle, which can be seen underneath a tree in the photo above.

No serious injuries occurred in either accidents, officials say. “We are happy to report there were only minor injuries sustained in both accidents,” the release states.

Logan City Fire would like to remind the public that there is increased traffic in the canyon during the summer months,

“Please drive carefully. Slow down and enjoy the beautiful sights,” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.