SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on I-80 near mile-marker 142, according to Srgt. Cameron Roden.

Just after 3:15 on Tuesday, Aug. 15, a vehicle reportedly lost control and rolled through the median into westbound lanes, according to Roden. He said officers are still investigating the cause.

There were three occupants in the vehicle that rolled, according to Roden, leaving the driver in serious condition. All three occupants have been transported to a hospital.

A third vehicle was reportedly involved and hit debris, minorly damaging the vehicle.

Roden said all eastbound lanes are open, two westbound lanes are closed, and one westbound lane is open.

Courtesy Utah Department of Transportation Courtesy Utah Department of Transportation Courtesy Utah Department of Transportation

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.