South Summit Fire assisted a cow who could not get up on her own under the snow. (Courtesy of South Summit Fire Department)

OAKLEY, Utah — A cow was rescued by firefighters from the South Summit Fire Department after she got stuck in her corral in Oakley on Feb. 11.

The cow was partially buried in snow and appeared to be tired of trying to pull herself up, the department said. Members from the South Summit Fire Department were called to assist her up the embankment.

The department posted about the experience on social media saying, “It seems the Betsy here stayed out a little too late last night. She couldn’t quite get out of the creek bed on her own. (Many of us have been there). Some of the boys from South Summit Fire were called to give her a boost up the embankment. Love this department. You never know what you’re going to be doing next.”