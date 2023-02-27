PROVIDENCE, Utah (ABC4) — A construction worker was killed Monday after snow caused a garage to collapse on them, according to the Logan Fire Dept.

Assistant Chief Nate Thompson, Logan Fire, says that shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, heavy snow on top of the garage caused the roof to collapse, trapping the victim.

Logan City Fire Technical Rescue Squad with one engine company, an ambulance, and the battalion chief all responded to the incident. Crews are still on scene at this time.

Thompson says there was a secondary collapse after the original incident, and that the victim has been confirmed dead.

The victim was reportedly the only person working in the garage area at the time, though there were other workers nearby.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident, which occurred on the 100 block of E 200 S.

No further information is available at this time.