ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4) — Officials are looking for the driver of a white Ford F-150 or F-250 after they say the driver struck a construction worker while driving and did not stop to help.

The worker was reported as injured in the 2800 block of N. Morgan Valley Drive. Washington County officials did not report the nature of the injuries.

While detectives said they realized white Ford trucks are very common, it is currently the only information they have in searching for a suspect.

“The description given to us was a white F-150, but it appears to be a newer, white F-250 with black wheels and possible damage to the front end

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rock at (801) 745-4039.