COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Friends and family are mourning the death of a three-year-old who passed away after a tragic accident at Echo State Park yesterday.

On Sunday, Aug. 13 just before 4:45 p.m., Walter Greer fell from the vessel of his family’s boat and was struck by the propeller, leaving his family heartbroken, according to the Utah Dept. of Natural Resources.

Greer’s family said he was a happy kid who loved Spider-Man, trucks, boots, and trains and was excited to start preschool, according to a GoFundMe for Walter’s family.

Devan Chavez of the Utah Division of State Parks, said that Greer and his family were onboard a lake board-style boat having a good time water skiing when the child fell off the boat and struck the propeller in the back.

Rangers said they expected no foul play and are calling it a tragic accident.

“No one wants to go outdoors and have this situation happen,” Chavez said.

Rangers said Greer was wearing a life jacket when they pulled him from the water, but due to the circumstances, he had already passed.

“There wasn’t necessarily a recovery or a big search process that was needed. And in this case, it allowed us to at least offer some closure pretty quickly in this incident,” Chavez said.

Chavez said outdoor recreation accidents do happen and that his thoughts and prayers are with the family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Greer’s parents with funeral, medical, counseling, and other related expenses.