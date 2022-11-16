SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy was identified as the man killed in a car crash involving a cement truck over the weekend.

Deputy Joel Baker was reportedly driving east along Mountain View Road when his car was struck by a cement truck near 2090 North Redwood Rd. just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials say Baker died in the crash.

Baker joined the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 and served as correctional officer with the Utah Department of Corrections.

“Deputy Baker was a kind and generous person who was always there for his teammates,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “We want his family to know that we are here to support them as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Lehi City Police Department is reportedly investigating the cause of the crash. Lehi City Communications Manager Jeanteil Livingston said it is believed the cement truck either ran a red light or was unable to stop in time for the red light, causing the collision.

The Sheriff’s Department said it has received many questions on how to donate to Deputy Baker’s family. In order to reduce the likelihood of members of the community donating to a fraudulent fundraiser, the Sheriff’s Office verified a GoFundMe that was created by Baker’s friends to support his family.