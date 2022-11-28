CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A Clearfield man who is accused of killing his grandparents has been formally charged at the Second Judicial District Court in Davis County on Monday, Nov. 28.

Jeremy Belt, 26, is held without bail at the Davis County Jail and facing a total of six charges: two counts of criminal homicide, both capital offenses; purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; assault, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Belt allegedly shot and killed his grandparents on Nov. 23, 2022.

Clearfield Police Department said in a press release that they received a 911 call from a 60-year-old woman, later identified as Belt’s mother, who came home to find her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage just after 3 p.m. She reportedly said she believed Belt was responsible for their deaths. He and his mother lived in the basement of the grandparents’ house.

Belt allegedly told police during his interview that he was concerned that his grandparents were trying to harm him, according to the charging document. The mother said she believed Belt was suffering from paranoia.

Belt had reportedly told her that there were pinholes in his walls, and people are looking at him through them. On the day of the incident, Belt repeated the claims that his grandparents were trying to harm him and told his mother that there was an electrical current in the room.

During the discussion, he allegedly became upset with her and kicked her in the face, causing her to spot a black eye. She left the house shortly after that and returned to see her parents dead in the garage.

The affidavit of probable cause stated that Belt confronted his grandparents about “accusations he [held] against them,” and they went to the garage to leave. He then told them they won’t be able to leave because he had cut the wire to the garage door.

In the garage, he kicked both of them in the chest, causing them to fall to the ground. He then hit the couple’s vehicle with a letter opener.

After that, Belt returned to his bedroom to fetch his .22 rifle, loaded it with one bullet, went back to the garage and shot one of the grandparents in the head. Realizing he needed another bullet, he went back downstairs, loaded his gun and shot the other person in the head as well.

Police uncovered drugs like psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana when they searched the residence. They also found drug-related paraphernalia and a .30-06 rifle in Belt’s bedroom.

During his interview with the police, Belt admitted to smoking meth the previous night and having taken Xanax and marijuana earlier in the day

The victims have been identified as Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85.

Clearfield Police Department said the couple volunteered for the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol for more than a decade until 2019.

“We are grateful for their love for the community, and we honor their dedicated service,” Chief Kelly Bennett wrote.