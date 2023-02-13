OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A Clearfield man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run over a woman.

The suspect James Junior Carter, 53, was charged Monday in the Second Judicial District Court of Weber County with:

Attempted murder

Domestic violence in the presence of a child

Violation of a protection order for domestic violence

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person

On Dec. 10, 2022, Carter allegedly tried to hit the woman with his car several times near her apartment complex in Ogden. One witness said they believed Carter was going to kill her. The victim’s child also witnessed these attempts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to court documents, in the alleged attempts to hit her, Carter hit the apartment building and another motor vehicle.

There is currently an active protective order against Carter due to prior domestic violence charges.