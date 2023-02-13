OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A Clearfield man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run over a woman.
The suspect James Junior Carter, 53, was charged Monday in the Second Judicial District Court of Weber County with:
- Attempted murder
- Domestic violence in the presence of a child
- Violation of a protection order for domestic violence
- Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person
On Dec. 10, 2022, Carter allegedly tried to hit the woman with his car several times near her apartment complex in Ogden. One witness said they believed Carter was going to kill her. The victim’s child also witnessed these attempts.
According to court documents, in the alleged attempts to hit her, Carter hit the apartment building and another motor vehicle.
There is currently an active protective order against Carter due to prior domestic violence charges.