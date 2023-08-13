COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah child has reportedly died after an incident at Echo State Park.

Just before 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, Utah State Parks received a report of a boat accident, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Walter Greer, a three-year-old from Salt Lake City, was reportedly riding a boat with family members when he fell from the vessel. After falling in, Greer was struck by the propeller at the rear of the boat, according to Utah DNR.

Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers reportedly responded to the area and recovered Greer from the water, but he had already passed away. Officials said he was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Along with Utah State Parks, Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Fire District, University of Utah Health AirMed, and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation also responded.

This incident remains under investigation at this time.