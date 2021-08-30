Center in Logan prepares for Afghani refugees with visit from Utah Gov.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – As the longest war in the history of the United States comes to an end, Utah leaders are preparing to recieve refugees. Governor Spencer Cox visited an organization in Logan on Monday afternoon to learn how the center helps immigrants and refugees establish roots in Northern Utah.

“We have two refugee resettlement agencies in Utah and they’re both in Salt Lake, but refugees don’t stay in one place,” explained Governor Cox after touring Cache Refugee and Immigration Connection. After going through the resettling process at one of the two agenices in Salt Lake City, refugees often move to other areas of Utah.

“We work with refugees and immigrants in Cache Valley to be able to fill in gaps and services when refugees leave resettlement cities,” C.R.I.C. Executive Director Danny Beus told ABC4. He explained that many times, when refugees leave the Salt Lake area the center steps in and helps them become established in Cache Valley. The center plans to do the same for future Afghan refugees who end up calling the Beehive State home.

Governor Cox said his office is working with President Biden’s administration to bring refugees here. As of now, he said there is no word on how many refugees Utah will take in as vetting is still underway. He added: “We don’t have a number right now, but we expect it will start out small and grow over time.”

After the intial resettlement program, Beus explained that C.R.I.C. is there to help those who move to the Cache Valley continue developing skills in order to become self-reliant “whether it’s employment based, translation based, whatever they need we help them with.”

Beus told ABC4 that last year, the center helped hundreds of people from 35 countries.

After touring the center, the governor said he was surprised by how many people C.R.I.C. helps, but added he wasn’t surprised that such an organization exists in Logan.

“As I’ve talked to other governors, even those who support refugees coming, everybody wants them to come, but maybe not in their backyard,” Gov. Cox stated. “And here it’s the exact opposite, they want them in their neighborhoods, even in their homes, opening up space for people who are seeking a better life.”

The center has six employees and relies on donations, and volunteers to help hundreds of immigrants and refugees intergrate into the Cache Valley every year. Gov. Cox empasized the good work the center does for immigrants and refugees in northern Utah and encouraged Utahns to help if they can.

For more information visit: https://www.cacherefugees.org/.