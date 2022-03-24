Roy, Utah (ABC4) Centennial Junior High will compete for the National Academic League (NAL) national title at Roy Junior High.

This is the first time ever that Davis School District has sent a team to the finals. With schools across the entire nation competing for this spot it’s worthy to note that Centennial Junior High will be facing off against another Utah school- Snowcrest Junior High.

Centennial has had Rob Rohwer coach their NAL teams over the last 10 years. He and assistant coach Tricia Turley work with the team throughout the year.

“This is the hardest working group of students I have ever coached,” Rohwer said of their success. “And we’re hopeful to be the first Davis School District team to take the whole thing, to win at nationals.”

Because both schools are Utah based, the games will be held in person at Roy Junior High at 3 p.m. Friday, March 25. The game will also be streamed lived on Roy Jr High’s YouTube channel.