LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A cattle drive is expected to cause delays in Logan Canyon starting today, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Ranchers will be moving their cattle through Logan Canyon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Over 1,400 cattle are expected to be moved from the lower early summer pastures to higher late summer pastures on National Forest System lands.

Officials said the cattle will be moved up the highway 2.5 miles in groups of 200-300 over the three-day period. The journey will reportedly begin at Temple Fork Rd. and end at the cattle guard below Twin Creeks.

“Drivers should slow down and use caution while driving through the steep curves of Logan Canyon,” U.S. Forest Service stated.

Officials said extra caution should be used when traveling through the canyon during evening and night hours to avoid encounters with stray cattle.

This information was provided by the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache division of the U.S. Forest Service.