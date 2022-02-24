KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman will now spend the next 18 months on a diversion program after accepting a plea deal for charges of cyberstalking a Kaysville police officer’s wife. In May 2020, that woman posted a series of racist comments on an ABC4 Facebook post all while posing as the officer’s wife.

On May 28, 2020, ABC4 posted a story on Facebook about a couple of planned protests in Utah. These protests were in response to the death of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people commented on the post with one woman defending former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. She said she was the wife of a police officer and 100 percent supported Chauvin. She also made multiple racist comments. The account appeared to belong to the wife of Kaysville Police Officer Michael Criddle. According to the police department, multiple people shared those comments with the department.

“There were comments made that could directly affect the work that Officer Criddle may be doing in our department, so he was immediately placed on admin leave,” Officer Lexi Benson with the department explained. She said an internal investigation was opened at that time.

Investigators soon had a female suspect they believed created the Facebook account to impersonate the officer’s wife. Investigators turned over the investigation to the FBI and by October, it was clear Officer Criddle and his wife had nothing to do with the derogatory posts.

However, damage had been done. Officer Benson said: “Officer Criddle’s family received death threats.”

Those threats affected nearly every aspect of the Criddle family’s life. In February 2021, Officer Criddle returned to work and spoke to ABC4 about those threats. During his interview he said, “We moved, we changed phone numbers, and through the 8 months just kind of sat in depression and anxiety waiting for the truth to come out.”

While Officer Criddle was cleared of involvement in the posts, it would take a year for the full truth to come out. However, there was work to be done in the meantime.

At the end of March 2021, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed the Online Impersonation Prohibition Bill into law. According to Officer Criddle’s coworkers, he was critical in the passage of that bill.

“It’s kind of an incredible thing,” Officer Benson stated. “He’s going through this difficult incident that’s involving him and his whole family, and he could have handled it in a very different manner. Instead, he could have reacted he and his wife worked towards trying to get this bill put together and get it passed by senate, and it’s been really awesome because prior to this, you wouldn’t be charged for impersonating someone it wasn’t a criminal offense but now it is.”

On February 10, 2022, officials charged Sambulique Swallow with one count of cyberstalking in connection to the fake Facebook profile account. According to court documents, Swallow did so “with the intent to injure, harass, and cause substantial emotional distress to persons used facilities of interstate or foreign commerce, and other forms of electronic communication, to engage in a course of conduct that caused substantial emotional distress to the victim.”

Then, on February 15, Swallow accepted a plea deal and will spend the next 18 months on a diversion program. If she completes the program, the charges against her will be dropped.

“It’s nice to see that Officer Criddle is finally getting some closure for the incident and that the due process took place, and that we were able to figure out who had made this Facebook page and was making these comments,” Officer Benson told ABC4. She continued: “It caused a lot of damage, but we are super happy to have Officer Criddle back. We love him. He’s a hardworking, dedicated person who wants to serve and protect his community.”