CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A Canadian missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died after he hit his head in an accident in Davis County last Sunday, May 7.

Elder Isaac Heninger, 19, of Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada, reportedly died from a traumatic head injury after he tried to jump over an electric scooter and hit his head when he fell on the ground.

According to the Clearfield Police Department, officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian and an electric scooter at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, near 750 E 2050 S.

Upon arrival, officers found Heninger unconscious on the ground with a severe head injury. It was later learned that Heninger and his companion were talking to a group of teens riding electric scooters, and it was decided that Heninger would jump the scooter as it approached him on the road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Heninger then tried to jump over the scooter, but he fell and hit his head.

Medical personnel first transported him to Holy Cross Hospital in Layton, and he was then flown to the University of Utah Hospital. Heninger died in the Salt Lake City hospital early Monday morning, May 8.

According to the LDS Church, Heninger has served in the Utah Logan Mission since December 2022.

“We express our deepest condolences to Elder Heninger’s family and friends as they mourn his passing,” said Sam Penrod, LDS Church Media Relations Manager. “We pray for all those who are impacted by this tragedy. May they feel the Savior’s love during this difficult time.”

The investigation remains ongoing, but police say information suggests it was a “tragic accident.”