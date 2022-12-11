LEWISTON, Utah (ABC4 ) — One person is dead after a Sunday morning house fire in Lewiston, according to Cache County Sheriff’s deputies.

Joe C. Nunez, 89, was found inside while firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, according to Lt. Doyle Peck. Responders were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. this morning after witnesses reported the home was fully engulfed with “flames coming from the roof and windows,” Peck said.

Crews from Lewiston and Smithfield began fighting the fire when authorities were told Nunez had not been seen leaving the house and was not accounted for. After fighting the fire for a while, firefighters were finally able to safely enter the structure, where they found Nunez’s body.

“Although this investigation is ongoing, it is believed that it was an accidental fire that resulted in a tragic death,” stated Peck in a press release. “Members from the Cache County Victim’s Advocates also responded to provide assistance to the family. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office and Victim’s Advocates extend their sincerest condolences to the family. This is a tragic incident and comes especially hard at this time of year.”

This morning’s fire is the fifth reported this weekend across Utah, including three in the southern portion of the state and an abandoned home that caught fire Saturday evening in Salt Lake City. No injuries were reported in any of those fires.