HYDE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Cache County was hit by three earthquakes over 2.5 on the Richter Scale to start off the new year. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS), the earthquakes hit near Hyde Park.

The first earthquake struck around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, just under seven miles west of Hyde Park. The 2.6 magnitude quake was reportedly felt by over 30 people in the area. The second stronger earthquake happened just after 11 p.m. the same night, registering a 2.9 on the Richter Scale. Over 70 people reported feeling the second quake.

The latest earthquake came at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The early morning quake was a 2.7 magnitude, and UUSS has not yet reported its effects.

The three earthquakes join three other smaller earthquakes in the same area, ranging from 1.8 to 2.0 in magnitude.

According to Michigan Tech University (MTU), millions of earthquakes registering 2.5 or less on the Richter Scale happen each year. These earthquakes aren’t usually felt but can be recorded by a seismograph.

Earthquakes registering a little higher, such as the three felt throughout Cache County on Monday and Tuesday, are often felt and can cause minor damage. MTU’s website says about 500,000 of these earthquakes occur annually.

Earlier in November, the northern Utah and southern Idaho area were hit by two 3.6 magnitude earthquakes. The first in Brigham City on Nov. 12 was reportedly felt by over 100 people from Salt Lake City to Logan. The second near Bear Lake, Idaho was just four days later on Nov. 16.

The UUSS encourages anyone who feels any earthquakes to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website.