NEWTON, Utah (ABC4) — A haystack in Cache County was fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning, creating a noticeable glow that was spotted by residents.

Newton Fire Department said they received the call around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22 from a resident located on the east side of the valley. The resident said they could see a glow that “looked like a fire” in the area of Little Mountain.

As a Newton firefighter was leaving his home to investigate, he saw the fire in a haystack on the west side.

As a crew of firefighters reached the fire, they found the haystack fully on fire and began suppression operations with hose lines. First responders determined the nearest fire hydrant was too great of a stretch for a water supply, requiring the need for a Tender Task Force. The Tender Task Force’s responsibility supplies water to a remote area with a tanker.

Crews worked to control the fire until heavy equipment could be used to spread the remaining hay.

With the help of firefighters from northern Cache County and Franklin County, Newton Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire without any reported injuries.

Newton Fire said the cause of the haystack fire is still under investigation.