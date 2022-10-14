SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The annual Brewlights makes its return to Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to benefit the endangered boreal toad.

The adults-only 21+ event starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes on until 9:30 p.m. Admission to Brewlights is $19.95 and drink tickets for beer and wine are $7. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boreal Toad Conservation Center to help the endangered Utah species.

With admission, zoo visitors will be able to enjoy:

Boolights displays

Live music by Love Juliet

A scavenger hunt of “not-so-spooky” animal facts

Carousel rides

Face painting

A maze

The zoo’s Beastro will also have a special themed menu and Halloween-themed characters will be roaming about the park.

Visitors are encouraged to come in a family-friendly costume.