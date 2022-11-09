PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif., and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, Fla.

Both flights will be available as of Feb. 16, 2023, according to a press release.

Breeze currently serves four nonstop destinations from Provo, including Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles and, starting November 19, Phoenix.

The airline located in the third largest city in Utah also offers flights to:

Hartford, Ct. – Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Charleston, S.C. – Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Las Vegas, Nev. – Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Orange County, Calif. – John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Los Angeles, Calif. – Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Orlando, Fla. – Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Phoenix, Ariz. – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

San Bernardino / Riverside, Calif. – San Bernardino International Airport (SBD)

San Francisco, Calif. – San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

“Economic momentum continues to transform Provo to better meet the needs of our growing community,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Provo City is proud to be able to ‘Welcome Home’ many more travelers in the future.”

Breeze Airways has expanded across the U.S. since May 2021. The airline’s business model reportedly centers around offering affordable fares with perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating, and other ways to create a travel experience that “meets their needs.”

One year after its inception, the airline was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states.

Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze reportedly focuses on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

Flights are on sale at their website and via the Breeze app.