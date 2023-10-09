This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — For the second day in a row a mall in Utah has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

Logan City Police Dispatch received a call from Cache Valley Mall management this afternoon, Oct. 9, indicating they had received an anonymous email stating there was “a bomb in the mall and bombs in all the malls in Utah.”

Red Cliffs Mall in St. George received the same email on Sunday, Oct. 8. The mall was evacuated and mall security along with the Washington County Bomb Squad responded to the mall, along with three bomb dogs, to perform a sweep. Nothing suspicious was found.

At this time police in Logan are asking “the public to stay away from the Cache Valley Mall while these checks are conducted. No mall staff or patrons have reported any suspicious activity or items in or near the mall.”