DEWEYVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A house fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning, displacing the family that lived inside.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported just about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. When deputies arrived at the house, it was already fully engulfed in flames.

The residents, a father and his two teenage sons, were able to escape the house without injury.

Deputies said the fire is believed to have started around the fireplace, either in the chimney or by a nearby space heater. The house was determined to be a total loss, with an estimated $300,000 in damages.

The Central Box Elder Fire District, Fielding Fire Department, Tremonton Fire Department, Corinne Fire Department, Box Elder County Fire all responded to the fire alongside Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.