LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Logan Thursday evening.

Jess Simmons, Assistant Chief of Logan Police, says the bicyclist was riding northbound on 100 West when the accident occurred.

The man reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a black Hyundai Sonata. Police say he was left with serious injuries and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police are considering alcohol as a possible factor on the part of the bicyclist, though this is still under investigation pending a toxicology report.

No further information is currently available.