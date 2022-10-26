SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Bicycle Collective is breaking ground on a new headquarters, or “hub,” based in Salt Lake City just off the 9 Line Trail Corridor.

The Bicycle Collective, a nonprofit that refurbishes donated bicycles and provides them to those in need, was selected by the Redevelopment Agency (RDA) of Salt Lake City to build their new hub on a vacant lot located at 325 West and 900 South. The future home of the Collective will feature a two-story 15,000-sq-ft multi-use building.

The building will house a retail space, a bicycle repair shop for public use, a professional repair workspace, a storage area for donated bicycles, and flexible classrooms. The front doors of the building will open to the 9 Line Trail Corridor, a walking and bicycling trail along 900 South that will eventually connect east and west Salt Lake City from the mouth of Emigration Canyon to the Surplus Canal.

A block away from the location is the 900 South Trax station which serves UTA‘s red, blue, and green lines, making the lot a perfect space for the Bicycle Collective to help improve transportation needs in the area.

“We are excited to put down our kickstand in this neighborhood and connect with community residents, commercial purveyors, and nonprofits who are already here,” said Donna Matturro McAleer, Bicycle Collective Executive Director. “The Granary and Central Ninth areas are a brilliant mix of local businesses and public amenities that appeal to and serve a wide array of people. We look forward to engaging with our new neighbors and reaching an expanded swath of clients in need, bicycle enthusiasts, eager volunteers, and community supporters.”

The Bicycle Collective currently has shops across the state of Utah, in Ogden, Provo, and St. George. The new Salt Lake City hub will serve as the flagship location and headquarters for the Collective. Since it’s founding, the Collective has worked to serve local organizations including the VOA Homeless Youth Resource Center, International Rescue Committee, First Step House, Catholic Community Services and Fortitude.

The Bicycle Collective was selected for the lot through a public Request for Proposals process in 2017. With the public transportation resources the Collective is set to provide to the area, the RDA wrote down the total cost of the $280,000 land. Project funds were also raised through individual donors, private foundations, and grants. The RDA also approved a $2.5 million bridge loan to cover escalating costs for the expected $5 million project.

“I can’t think of a more perfect place for a community asset like Bicycle Collective than right off the 9 Line Trail,” commented Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who also serves as the Executive Director of the RDA. “The Collective’s mission to connect people with transportation resources mirrors the way this east-west trail links parks, open space, neighborhoods, and business areas. It’s all about increasing access.”

Upon completion, the new hub is expected to bring new workers, volunteers, riders, and visitors to the Granary and Central Ninth neighborhoods of Salt Lake City.