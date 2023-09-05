TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old female was riding her bike around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when she was hit by a truck, according to officials.

Tremonton-Garland Police officials say the female, a student at Bear River High School, was riding a bike on 1500 Main Street in Tremonton when she was killed by a truck. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.

The female’s identity will not be released due to her age, police say. Similarly, the driver’s personal information will be kept private during the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.