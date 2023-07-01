RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Those wanting to camp at Bear Lake will have to wait until after the Fourth of July holiday, as each campsite is full, according to a Tweet made by Bear Lake State Park, Utah.

All campsites in Rendezvous Beach, South Eden, and Cisco Beach at Bear Lake State Park are reportedly full as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, and are expected to stay full until after Independence Day celebrations.

“With the forecasted great weather that goes into next week, we are assuming the campsites will be full until after the 4th,” the park tweeted.

Bear Lake offers fishing, boating, camping, and more, but according to park officials, all of that will have to wait until after the holiday for those who do not already have a reserved spot.

“If you do not already have a campsite reserved or paid for in one of our park areas, please do not come up expecting to find one,” the park stated on Twitter.

Bear Lake is straddles the Utah-Idaho boarder and is open year-round. The Utah part of the lake comprises the second-largest natural freshwater lake in the state, following Utah Lake.

The lake was formed 28,000 years ago by earthquake activity, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Additionally, according to the DNR, the lake sits at an elevation of 5,923 feet, is 20 miles long, eight miles wide, 208 feet deep, and coves 112 square miles.