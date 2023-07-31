OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Some Ogden homes were saved by quick-acting firefighters after two sheds caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire reportedly sparked around 3 a.m. on July 31 near the 2800 block of Eccles Avenue. Firefighters from Ogden City Fire and South Ogden Fire responded to find two sheds behind the homes engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the fire had spread from the sheds to some trees, brush, and nearby powerlines. The homes were quickly evacuated and power was turned off to the structures as a precaution.

17 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further. The residents who were pulled from their homes were allowed to return as the fire did not spread to any other structures besides the sheds.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. Fire officials estimate the fire caused about $30,000 in damages.