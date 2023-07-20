MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A nest of baby ospreys were killed Wednesday night when their nest caught fire on top of a powerline.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” Morgan County Fire Warden Dave Vickers said.

On Wednesday night, around 8:17 p.m., the nest on top of a pole near eastbound I-84 caught fire. According to Morgan County Fire & EMS, the crew of Engine 122 and the County Fire Warden responded.

When they arrived, they said they noticed the Osprey nest burning, but efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered due to the charged voltage line.

According to Morgan Count Fire, it started when the powerline malfunctioned causing heat to build under the dry nest.

“Anyone traveling this area is well aware of the magnificent birds that nested there every year. Our drive on I-84 is not going to be the same without seeing the bird’s nest anymore, it certainly stood out and we will miss seeing it.” Vickers said. “Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home.”

