OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – April is Autism Awareness Month and different Utah organizations are already hosting events to raise awareness, break down the stigma surrounding autism, and strengthen families within their communities. One of those organizations is Awesome Autistic Ogden which is hosting four different events during the month including an art show at The Monarch.

Bodie Solomon is nine years old, quick-witted, and loves pirates. “They live on the sea, and I really like ocean animals, they’re cool, and they dig for treasure,” Bodie explained when asked why he likes pirates so much.

Bodie then pointed out all the interesting parts on a wooden birdhouse sitting on a small table next to the young boy. The birdhouse is black and shaped like a pirate ship. The openings for birds to enter the small structure also serve as gunports where cannons would be used during a ship-on-ship battle. Bodie’s pirate ship birdhouse will be on display for all Ogden to see at The Monarch during the April 1 First Friday Art Stroll from 6 to 9 p.m. His birdhouse will be accompanied by art from more than 30 other young artists. “I hope they think it’s pretty good,” he added while admiring his birdhouse.

Event organizers gave ABC4 a sneak peek at some of the art that would be displayed during the show. From pencil drawings to paintings to woodwork, each piece was unique in its own way. The same could be said for each of the artists. However, the artists all have something in common, aside from the fact that they love art.

“Autism means you’re different but different is good,” Bodie told ABC4. “You can be like any way you want.”

The art show is the product of Awesome Autistic Ogden which Stacy Bernal founded in 2018. “I wanted to raise awareness of autism in our community as the mother to an autistic child, and I didn’t feel like there was real work being done,” stated Bernal.

The first art show back in 2018 had a handful of people show up. Now, it draws in hundreds of people. As the organization created a community comprised of hundreds of people, the goal of raising awareness about autism expanded. Bernal now hopes it is “a place where people who are neurodiverse and disabled, that they know that they are seen and that they belong.”

Bernal explained that creating a place built on kindness and understanding extends from children who live with autism to their parents as well. To those parents, Bernal would say, “Just get connected and know that we’re all in this together.”

At the art show, visitors will see all the different types of art. One may argue that the differences are what make the pieces beautiful. Just like in art, Bodie hopes other children with autism understand that being different is okay. “You just have more wires connected to your brain,” he said. “It’s okay to have autism.”

Awesome Autistic Ogden is holding four events during Autism Awareness Month. On April 16, the organization is holding a community event with “weird fun for everyone.” The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Enable Utah (535 W. Stockman Way). For more information on the event or Awesome Autistic Ogden, visit the organization’s Facebook page.