OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Heavy weather, avalanches, and safety concerns have prompted Utah authorities to shut down both the North Ogden Divide and Logan Canyon on Friday morning, Jan. 12.

The Weber County area received “large amounts of snow” in a short window of time, increasing the possibility of a dangerous avalanche. The Utah Avalanche Center said potential avalanches could be two to three feet deep and hundreds of feet wide.

“The safety of our motorists traveling on the roadways in Weber County is our number one priority,” Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. “We will work to keep you informed and up to date with the road closure.”

The North Ogden Divide is expected to be closed throughout the weekend as officials will reassess the avalanche danger on Monday, Jan. 15 to determine if it is safe to reopen.

Meanwhile, UDOT spokesperson John Gleason confirmed with ABC4 that there was an avalanche in Logan Canyon, forcing road closures. Details on the avalanche are currently limited, though Bear Lake State Park officials said the canyon is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. on Friday. The Utah Avalanche Center later confirmed there were no injuries.

The Utah Avalanche Center said strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions across the state. UDOT crews shut down Little Cottonwood Canyon overnight into Friday morning to mitigate some of the potential dangers of an avalanche. The canyon has since been reopened, with UDOT sharing a video of their triggered avalanche.

People are advised to stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Officials said there were nearly 20 avalanches reported from the mountains of Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo on Thursday. The avalanches were both natural and human-triggered, with many being remotely triggered from adjacent ridgelines.

Crews will begin working diligently to reopen the affected roads as soon as possible and will allow through traffic once it is safe to do so.