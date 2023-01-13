RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverdale aunt and her nephew have been formally charged after she allegedly offered to pay him $800 to burn down her mobile home on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Herminia Torres-Gonzalez, 45, and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres, 18, have each been charged with first-degree felony aggravated arson and second-degree felony conspiracy to commit aggravated arson. Both are reportedly being held without bail.

Gonzalez allegedly admitted during an interview with police that she asked her nephew, Torres, to “find someone to burn down her trailer” and that she would pay them $800 to do so.

Torres allegedly used a lighter to set fire to the mobile home located near 600 West and 4400 South on Sunday. During their investigation, police found a cell phone, a lighter, and two facemasks nearby.

Witnesses allegedly told police they noticed two or three people run from the area after the mobile home was set on fire. When interviewing Torres, police reported noticing his nose seemed to be burned and the skin was peeling off.

Torres also reportedly admitted to police that he had set fire to the trailer and was offered money from Gonzalez to do so.