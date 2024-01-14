OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Police apprehending an attempted homicide suspect resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Ogden Sunday, according to the Ogden City Police Department.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force and Ogden Metro Gang Unit were assisting the Utah County Major Crimes Unit in apprehending an attempted homicide suspect on Riverdale Road.

The incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting involving three Ogden Police Officers and one Pleasant Grove Police Officer, Ogden police said.

The Weber County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team is conducting an investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.