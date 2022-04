WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A trail of antifreeze led police to a hit and run suspect Monday afternoon in Weber County.

Police say the hit and run happened at 729 W 1200 W in Marriot-Slaterville. The truck allegedly hit another parked truck and fled from the scene.

The culprit left behind a trail of antifreeze which eventually led police to the One 9 gas station on 12th St.

The suspect, who was driving a red pickup truck was booked into jail.