OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Weber State University informed the campus community today they located another Nazi swastika etched into a table on campus. As part of the investigation, officials are asking anyone with information to share it with police.

Jessica Oyler, the Vice President for Student Access and Success, released the statement starting with, “I am saddened to reach out to you again to share information about another incident of vandalism.” She continued to say a scratched-out swastika and Star of David markings were found this morning, Oct. 5, in the engineering and science building.

This comes after a Weber State student reported finding a carved Nazi swastika on Yom Kippur at Shepherd Union Building. Both vandalized tables were immediately removed from campus.

The WSU Police is currently investigating the situation by screening surveillance footage and continuing regular patrols. They are requesting anyone with information regarding the vandalism call the police department at 80-626-6460.

“Acts of vandalism violate WSU and NUAMES codes of conduct and are punishable by law,” the statement read. “Beyond the defacement of WSU property, the symbol found at WSU Davis does not represent the values and goals of our university. Across Weber State campuses, we’re committed to creating an environment where students have a true sense of belonging and safety. We condemn any action that perpetuates harmful biases or makes people feel unsafe.”

In both statements, the university said to “feel free to share this communication with others” and provided resources for any students who are struggling.