Another man charged in connection to fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have now charged two men in connection with an Ogden shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead on Oct. 1.

Dustin Wayne Smith, 33, was charged on Monday with two felonies which include possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two counts of obstructing justice.

Shortly after a man was shot and killed on Oct. 1, a witness reported that Smith had shot the victim during a disturbance at Bramblewood Apartments.

Charging documents say Smith fled the scene in a white passenger car which he abandoned in Perry, UT.

When police recovered the vehicle, it appeared to have been sprayed inside and outside with a liquid substance, possibly bleach, according to charging documents.

When police interviewed Smith, he admitted to bringing a handgun to the home and throwing it out the window of his vehicle near the 12th street on-ramp to I-15. He told police he drove his car to Box Elder County and abandoned it.

Barry Lenard Bingham, 41, was charged on Oct. 26 with two counts of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Bingham was arrested on Oct. 22 shortly after a witness reported having knowledge of Bingham tampering with Smith’s vehicle by spraying it with a cleanser used for the purpose of destroying evidence of the homicide.

That same witness told police that Bingham transported Smith from Ogden to an area in southern Utah to avoid police apprehension. Police were able to confirm that a white F350 owned by Bingham was in Ogden City at the time the witness said it would be there, arresting documents say.

Bingham was booked into Weber County Jail after police say he was operating the vehicle on a revoked registration status due to not having insurance.