LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Layton Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he allegedly met on the internet.

The alleged suspect in the abduction, Hunter Fox, according to Layton Police

Evan McConney, 13, was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a hood, a white T-shirt with a blue and yellow bunny skull-and-bones logo on it, blue and gray sweatpants, black shoes with a yellow Cobra Kai logo on them and an olive drab beanie with the same logo as his shirt.

McConney stands 5’4″ tall and weighs around 110 lbs.

The main suspect in the abduction is being identified as Hunter Fox, 25, according to police. Fox and McConney allegedly communicated via the internet and were set to meet late Monday night. The pair may be headed to Arizona or Texas.

Anyone with information should call Layton Police at (801) 497-8300 or call 911.