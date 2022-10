SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.”

After arriving at the airport, Southwest says they followed protocol and used caution parking away from the terminal where a canine crew cleared the plane and customers were bussed to the terminal.