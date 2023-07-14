VERNON, Utah (ABC4) — A nonprofit and charity worked together to provide those suffering from life-altering injuries with opportunities to participate in one of summer’s most popular activities — water skiing.

Mountain Land Charities teamed up with Neuroworx for Adaptive Ski Days, helping those with physical disabilities safely enjoy a day on the lake, according to a press release.

Using customizable adaptive skis that fit guests’ individual needs and a support team of divers, spotters, swimmers, and licensed physical therapists, Adaptive Ski Days reportedly provides skiers with the safest possible experience.

According to the press release, the event helped attendees grow in confidence as they experienced success on the water. Organizers believe success on the water translates to greater success in life.

Doug Gardiner, Director of Marketing at Mountain Land Physical Therapy, said that many of the guests were athletes prior to their physical challenges.

“Enabling our guests to see that life doesn’t have to end when their bodies change has brought hope in what can seem like a difficult and often dark time,” he said. “We believe providing this opportunity will create an enhanced quality of life, improved health, increased social environment, and an expanded vision of what is possible.”

The next Adaptive Ski Day will take place on Tuesday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Last Chance Lakes.

According to their website, Last Chance Lakes is centered around two man-made sports lakes. The lake is reportedly engineered to remain smooth in all conditions, making it the perfect location for Adaptive Ski Days.

The Last Chance Lakes website says that it is difficult for people with disabilities to utilize public lakes, as the rough water creates greater challenges for people with impaired balance or motor control. Additionally, parking lots at public lakes are often far away from the boat dock, and the boat dock can be too steep for those in wheelchairs.

At Last Chance Lakes, that is not a problem.

According to the website, “Designing a site accessible for people of all abilities has been one of the most rewarding challenges of Last Chance Lakes.”