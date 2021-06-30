Neighbors told to shelter in place during active SWAT situation in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – South Ogden residents living in the vicinity of the active SWAT situation in the area of 4500 South and Monroe Boulevard are being told to shelter in place by local authorities.

ABC4’s Jerad Giottonini on scene says around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a family brought three victims of an alleged aggravated assault to the hospital. The alleged assaults are believed to have occurred during a domestic violence-related incident. Officials arrived at the home of the assault suspect and found a man in his late 50s inside, Giottonini reports.

Police learned the man had a firearm and attempted to negotiate with him to come outside. The man refused and several rounds were fired.

Swat standoff in S. Ogden. Pd on scene says not ready to release info at this point. Using flash bangs- neighbors are concerned. pic.twitter.com/uPnjbIgoOv — Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) June 30, 2021

While there are no hostages, police currently do not know the status of the man. Officials are sending drones into the home to assess his condition before sending agents inside. No police have been injured in the standoff up to this point.

The area appears to be blocked off and the public is asked to adjust their commute to avoid the scene.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

This is a developing story.