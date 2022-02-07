A different kind of racial segregation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – In 2022, many potential home buyers are being pushed out of the market due to skyrocketing prices, but did you know that for decades Utahns could be denied a home based on race?

For the last year, researchers from Weber State University began digging into the legacy of housing discrimination in Ogden and Weber County. They’ve found documents (CCRs) that used direct, discriminatory language to keep neighborhoods segregated. The Equal Housing Act of 1968 outlawed that practice. Nonetheless, researchers believe those decades-old covenants may still be influencing the makeup of neighborhoods today.

A CCR is a document that is still used today. It stands for covenants, conditions and restrictions. These documents outline different regulations for subdivision like the how tall homes can be, the minimum square footage, the acreage per home, as well as many other conditions and stipulations.

Jenny Gnagey is an adjunct professor of economics at Weber State University. About a year ago, Gnagey applied for a grant that would allow a team of researchers (made up of other students and faculty) to research the history of housing discrimination in Weber County, especially in Ogden. The research will continue over the next few years and is already producing results.

Currently, researchers have found CCRs from a handful of neighborhoods across Ogden City spanning three decades (1930, 1940, 1950) that prevented anyone other than “Caucasian” people from buying homes. These are often referred to as racial covenants.

“It’s something that was acceptable back then,” former WSU student and research assistant Marisa Arreguin told ABC4. For the last eight months of her college career, Arreguin spent hundreds of hours at the Weber County Assessor’s Office going through decades-old housing contracts. She found many of the CCRs used to prevent people of color from moving into specific Ogden neighborhoods (mainly those east of Harrison Blvd.).

Arreguin grew up in Ogden. Her family has called the city home for generations, and the documents she uncovered could have been used to prevent her own grandparents from purchasing their dream home.

“You’ll still see the divides today,” she said. “Growing up in Ogden, it was kind of this widely shared thing that homes above Harrison Blvd. were of a certain class and homes below were of not.” That widely shared belief may have its roots in a past steeped in discriminatory practices.

Up until the Fair Housing Act of 1968, racial housing discrimination was legal in the United States. Researchers explained that the CCRs they’ve found in Ogden prove that segregation existed outside the Jim Crow South. It existed in Utah as well.

During the same era, banks used a process called redlining when granting mortgage loans. Gnagey explained the significance of redlining. Redlining is the practice of refusing to issue a mortgage loan or insurance to a person because they live in an area that’s considered a poor financial risk. It was often used against neighborhoods with high minority populations and to keep minorities from owning property. Racial covenants are found on property documents and were used to restrict homeowners from selling their property to anyone “other than the Caucasian race.”

“These two tools combined effectively denied homeownership opportunities for families of color especially Black people,” Gnagey added. While anyone may buy a home regardless of race today, Gnagey and Arreguin both said that the racial division of neighborhoods in the city still highly reflect the separation racial covenants and redlining created decades ago.

The effects of those two tools may still be felt today. Gnagey explained, “The average homeowner rate in Ogden is about 55%. The white homeowner rate in Ogden is about 60% and the Black homeowner rate in Ogden is about 20%.” Those rates are based on a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gnagey emphasized that correlation does not mean causation. However, she added: “It is likely that those types of policies contributed and had some influence on that present-day disparity among other factors.”

Why is it important to know this? Researchers say there are two big reasons: The social consequences; “That socialization shapes all those people who do live beneath those certain lines that were constructed back at that time,” explained Arreguin. And the economic consequences; “Building wealth through home ownership is the primary means the American middle class builds wealth,” Gnagey stated. “That (not being able to purchase a home) has a ripple effect through generations to come because of intergenerational wealth transfer.”