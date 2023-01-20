LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A bus driver for the Cache County and Logan City School Districts was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19 after police say he downloaded child pornography onto a home computer in the fall of 2022.

Darrin Smith, 61, of Hyrum has been charged with seven first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a statement from the Logan City Police Department, there is no evidence that would currently suggest that Smith sexually offended any minors while he was employed by the school districts.

According to an affidavit, Smith allegedly downloaded three video files onto his computer. Through an investigation after obtaining the IP address where the files were downloaded, police reportedly identified Smith as the suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said they approached Smith on Thursday and upon being questioned, he allegedly admitted to downloading and viewing the videos.

Cache County School District said it was made aware of Smith’s arrest the same afternoon it happened. Smith was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave pending a full investigation, according to Cache County.

The District said it is cooperating fully with Logan City Police and their investigation.