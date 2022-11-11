OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The honorable task of becoming the grand marshal for Ogden’s Holiday Electric Parade and Gala will be bestowed upon someone special this year.

Make-A-Wish Foundation has chosen Jack Fronk, 8, to turn on the official light switch to this year’s Christmas Village with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26. Fronk will also ride on a float with his family during the electric parade.

Fronk’s mother, Shawni, said in the press release that her child was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was only six weeks old. This life-threatening genetic disease caused Fronk’s body to produce thick and sticky mucus that led to chronic lung infections, gastrointestinal issues and liver disease. He has to go through multiple breathing treatments a day to stay healthy.

“It’s such an honor to host a Make-A-Wish child every year as the grand marshal, to see this night through their eyes is truly special,” said Ashley Bockwoldt, Ogden City’s event coordinator.

This year’s electric light parade theme is “Shine Bright.” The parade will start at 5:30 p.m., beginning at 22nd Street and ending at 27th Street. The Christmas Village Opening Gala will start at 6:30 p.m. immediately following the parade at the Ogden Amphitheatre Stage.

“They never wear any of that fear, sadness, or hardships on their sleeve,” Bockwoldt said. “They always show up with a big smile, excited and so happy. That is what is so magical about this night, letting kids be kids, just as it should be.”

Shawni described Fronk as a “vivacious kid” who is a huge fan of dinosaurs. He also loves swimming, playing video games and making everyone around him laugh. His favorite place in the world is Disneyland.