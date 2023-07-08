WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was caught using a brick to break into an Ogden home that a man and his two children were in, according to the Ogden Police Department.

George Archuleta, 64, was arrested after reportedly using a brick to break into a house near the 3700 block of Brinker Avenue in Ogden on Friday, July 7. Officers arrived at the scene and saw him climbing in, according to the probable cause statement.

Archuleta is facing charges including burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Archuleta caused around $1,500 in damage that night, according to the affidavit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim, who was there as Archuleta was trying to get inside his house, reportedly told Ogden officers that Archuleta told him he was trying to get a bicycle from someone who no longer lives there. This happened minutes before Archuleta used a cement block to break his way in, according to the probable cause statement.

Archuleta allegedly stated multiple times that he had to get into the house, and was going to “apprehend” the man inside, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Archuleta admitted he was trying to get inside, and surveillance video matched up with the victim’s statement.

Archuleta allegedly admitted to drinking, and officers reported smelling alcohol on him, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said Archuleta had glossy eyes, was stumbling, and had problems standing without assistance.

Archuleta was booked into the Weber County jail, according to the affidavit.