LOGAN CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 60-year-old man died in a “serious traffic accident” in Logan City on Tuesday, April 18.

According to Logan City Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a crash between a Buick sedan and a Chevrolet pickup truck on 900 West at Highway 252 around 12:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders performed lifesaving measures on the 60-year-old driver of the sedan, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries, Logan City police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Details of the accident are limited at this time, but it is currently being investigated by the Logan Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

The identity of the deceased has been withheld as officers reach out to the family members.