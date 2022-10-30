MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as David Sacco, 60, died in the hospital after being hit by a car in Millcreek Saturday night, according to the Unified Police Department (UPD).

Sgt. Melody Cutler, UPD, says the incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 3000 South Highland Dr.

Sacco was reportedly crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck.

Sacco was then taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, police say.

There is no suspicion of impaired driving at this time — police say toxicology is being done on both parties.

No further information is currently available.