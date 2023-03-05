GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Six kittens were found dead by the side of the road in Grantsville Saturday night, appearing to have been tortured before their deaths, according to the Grantsville Police Dept.

On March 4, at around 9:40 p.m., Grantsville Police officers received a report of six deceased kittens just off of Little Mountain Rd. “by the rock quarry,” a release states.

Police say that upon arrival, it was clear that the kittens had been tortured prior to their deaths.

Investigators were called to the scene and evidence was collected — this is an ongoing investigation at this time.

Grantsville Police would like to thank its residents who “often act as the community’s eyes and ears, when [they] can’t be everywhere at once,” a release states. “We appreciate our citizens who recognize that acts like these shouldn’t be tolerated in our community.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Grantsville Police at 435-882-5600.

No further information is available at this time.