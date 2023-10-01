WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after he pinned a minor to the ground and put him in a chokehold, calling it a citizen’s arrest, according to the North Ogden Police Department.

Michael Gary Larson, 57, was arrested for the offenses of aggravated child abuse — intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony; and damage/interrupt communication device, a class B misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, North Ogden dispatch reportedly received several 911 calls regarding an altercation between an adult male and a juvenile male. NOPD said a young male could be heard yelling for help while an older male repeatedly told him he was to be held there until police arrived.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the adult male, identified as Larson, on top of the juvenile — holding him to the ground, according to the probable cause statement.

The juvenile told officers that he was walking home from the skate park when he found a construction sign on the ground that appeared to be broken. He went to go pick up the sign and take it home but was met by Larson yelling at him from his residence, according to police.

Larsen told the juvenile that “he was not going to be stealing on his street,” according to the probable cause statement.

The juvenile then turned around to walk back and return the sign but police said Larsen started following him. Larson then reportedly told the juvenile that he could not leave until his father responded, even though the sign had already been returned.

Larson then approached the juvenile, yelling at him and calling him names, according to the probable cause statement..

The juvenile reportedly started backing up and backed into someone’s backyard when Larson pushed him. The juvenile tried to turn away, but police said Larson held him to the ground in a choke hold. The juvenile said the choke hold made him unable to breathe and that he thought he was going to pass out.

The juvenile attempted to call 911 during the altercation, but Larson reportedly grabbed his phone out of his hand and threw it. Police said the victim’s phone showed he called 911, but that his phone was disconnected.

The juvenile had red markings and scratches on his neck and near his eyes and ears. Larson had no injuries, according to the probable cause statement.

When police asked Larson what happened, he told them he was making a citizen’s arrest “because he was not going to allow someone to steal on his street,” according to the probable cause statement.

Police noted that Larson did not own the property that was stolen, and said it was not stolen on his property.