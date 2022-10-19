SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A 5-year-old boy from Sandy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in stable condition after being attacked by a dog Wednesday afternoon.

Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffit told ABC4 the attack happened just after 1 p.m. near 8600 South Green Way.

According to Moffit, the boy was riding his bike with his mother nearby when a Siberian Husky came after the boy and attacked him. The mother reportedly jumped in and kicked the dog several times to get him off the child.

The boy suffered injuries to his face and his arms before being life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Moffit said the dog and its owner live nearby and the owner was not home at the time of the attack.

The dog is currently in the custody of Sandy City Animal Services.