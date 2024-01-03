SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities in northern Utah say four teenagers were rescued Tuesday night from a hiking trail near the Great Salt Lake after thick fog rolled over the area, causing the party to lose its way.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews were called around 7 p.m. to find the teenagers on the Frary Peak Trail, located in Antelope Island State Park. The area is roughly 30 miles northwest of Salt Lake City.

A couple of bison were also near the hiking trail, which “complicated the situation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue crews hiked up the trail and quickly located the teenagers. On the way down, the group had to maneuver around the bison and make “patient assessments” during the descent.

Everyone was off the mountain by 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“Current weather conditions are quickly changing,” officials noted in a social media post. “This is a reminder to prepare adequately before heading out on your adventures.”

The sheriff’s office said this was the rescue team’s first call of 2024.