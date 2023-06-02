DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 38-year-old man in custody at Davis Co. Jail was found unresponsive and pronounced dead Friday morning, June 2.

Authorities say the man was found when deputies were conducting morning headcounts. He was reportedly alone in his cell at the time.

No foul play is suspected at this time, though internal and external investigations are being conducted, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

An advisory board is also looking to see if any additional steps could be taken in the future in a situation like this.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is a difficult loss for our staff,” said Chief Deputy Arnold Butcher. “Our team of corrections and medical personnel do all they can to ensure those in our care are looked after like one of their own. Our Peer Support team has been activated, and our in-house mental health provider has been notified. We ask all employees, whether they are new to our office or veteran staff, to seek these resources or any other resource they find comfort in.”

Davis Behavioral Health reportedly provides support to those in custody at the jail.

No further information is available at this time.